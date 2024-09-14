Rally of Poland’s right-wing opposition party accuses pro-EU government of law violations

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leader of Poland’s right-wing opposition party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has accused the pro-European Union government of acting against the nation’s interests and acting illegally, at a rally of a few thousand supporters in the capital. Kaczynski also called on the supporters to be active at social and political levels and to back his Law and Justice party’s candidate in next year’s presidential election. He is yet to name the candidate. The rally Saturday was held outside the Justice Ministry in Warsaw, which has become a symbol of deep rifts between the backers of Kaczynski and the Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

