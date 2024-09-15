A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has struck off the northern coast of British Columbia, USGS says

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has struck off the northern Pacific Coast of British Columbia, Canada. The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was located off the tip of Haida Gwaii, an archipelago located about 1,720 kilometers (1,069 miles) north of Vancouver. It occurred at a depth of 33 kilometers (20 miles) beneath the surface. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center reported that there was no threat of a tsunami from this earthquake.

