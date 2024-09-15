A high-level US delegation in Dhaka to foster economic growth with interim government

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The American embassy in Dhaka says a high-level U.S. delegation has met with the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to affirm “dedication to fostering inclusive economic growth.” Yunus took over after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country last month amid a mass uprising. She was accused of corruption, violation of human rights and excessive use of force against the protesters. Yunus on Sunday said he sought U.S. support “to rebuild the country, carry out vital reforms, and bring back stolen assets,” his press office said in a statement. The USAID also signed an agreement to provide $202.25 million in aid to Bangladesh.

