Emmy Moments: Hosts gently mock ‘The Bear,’ while TV villains and ‘Saturday Night Live’ celebrated

The Emmys on Sunday had plenty of fun moments and two hosts who gently mocked themselves. There were to be reunions of shows like “Happy Days” and “The West Wing,” and celebration of themes, like TV villains, dads and moms. “Saturday Night Live” got a head start to its 50th anniversary next year with a mini-reunion, as Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers and Bown Yang presented the award for best writing for a variety special. And Antony Starr of “The Boys,” Giancarlo Esposito from “Breaking Bad” and Kathy Bates of “Misery” came out to represent an oddly key part of TV — the villains.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.