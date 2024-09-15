England could be barred from UEFA competitions if new regulator’s powers are not ‘strictly limited’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England and English soccer teams could be removed from UEFA competitions if a new regulator is considered to be “Government interference” in the sport. In a letter sent by UEFA to the U.K.’s new culture secretary Lisa Nandy, European soccer’s governing body raised concerns about a proposed independent football regulator (IFR) in English soccer, which is intended to ensure the financial sustainability of clubs and stop teams from joining breakaway competitions like the European Super League. UEFA regulations state there should be no government interference in the running of soccer.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.