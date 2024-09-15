Man pleads no contest in 2019 sword deaths of father, stepmother in Pennsylvania home

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has entered no contest pleas to charges that he killed his father and stepmother with a sword in their Pennsylvania home almost five years ago. Court documents indicate that 43-year-old Levar Fountain entered the pleas to third-degree murder charges in York County Court earlier this month, avoiding a trial that was to have begun this week. First-degree murder counts carrying a mandatory life term were dismissed. Authorities said Fountain told them he was off his schizophrenia medication when 74-year-old John Fountain and 65-year-old Mary Fountain were killed in December 2019 in the York home the three shared. Fountain is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 8.

