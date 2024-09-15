Profiles in clean energy: She founded a business to keep EV charging stations up and running

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The race is on to build out a convenient and fully functional network of electric vehicle charging stations across the U.S. Entrepreneur Kameale Terry foresaw one issue this would create: keeping that charger network up and running. One study found that more than 21% of the fast chargers known as “DC Fast” — the ones that currently charge in about 20 minutes — in California’s Bay Area were not operating. Terry founded the company ChargerHelp! to provide help and deploy technicians in real time, when drivers need it. She also wanted to help reduce air pollution and provide quality job training in a new industry to people in communities like the one where she grew up, South Central Los Angeles.

