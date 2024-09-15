Prosecutors: Armed man barricaded in basement charged officers with weapon, was shot and killed

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Philadelphia say they are investigating the death of a man who officials allege had charged at police officers with a weapon before he was shot and killed by an officer. The Montgomery County district attorney’s office said East Greenville police responded after an 18-year-old reported a physical assault. Prosecutors said a man was barricaded in the basement, and when they entered at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday they found he had machete and hatchet. Prosecutors said the man charged at police and refused to drop his weapon, and an officer then fired. The man was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

