Shanghai cancels hundreds of flights as Typhoon Bebinca draws near

BANGKOK (AP) — Shanghai’s airports are canceling hundreds of flights Sunday as they brace for impact from Typhoon Bebinca, which is due to make landfall in the early hours of Monday morning. The airport authorities said flights past 8 p.m. local time will be canceled at Hongqiao and Pudong airports in the city, affecting more than six hundred flights. The city also announced it was suspending travel on some bridges while restricting that on other highways. Supermarkets and restaurants shut down in the nearby city of Zhoushan in preparation for the storm.

