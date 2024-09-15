This city is hailed as a vaccination success. Can it be sustained?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest city has been praised for managing to raise childhood vaccination rates at a time when may places are trying to prevent further declines. But Louisville’s success is limited and the city has not been able to achieve herd immunity thresholds so far. City officials face challenges that include tight funding, misinformation and well-intended bureaucratic rules that discourage doctors from giving kids shots.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.