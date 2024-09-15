Tito Jackson dies at 70, according to Entertainment Tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Tito Jackson died at the age of 70, according to a post made by Entertainment Tonight via X.

A longtime Jackson family friend who is also a former Jackson family manager confirmed to ET that Tito Jackson may have suffered a heart attack while traveling from New Mexico to Oklahoma.

Jackson was a member of the Jackson 5, he was on tour with his brothers in Europe recently.

On Facebook, he posted a picture at a memorial dedicated to his brother, Michael Jackson, in Munich.

"Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. We are deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive," the post stated.