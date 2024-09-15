Tropical storm warning is issued for parts of the Carolinas

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for part of the southeastern U.S. coast amid forecasts of heavy rains and coastal flooding that could affect the Carolinas. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday that a low-pressure disturbance has formed offshore. A tropical storm warning was in effect from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to Ocrakoke Inlet near the southern extreme of North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The weather service says the storm was centered Sunday afternoon about 125 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and has top sustained winds of 45 mph. It’s moving to the northwest at 7 mph.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.