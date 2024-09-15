Two people die in Ukraine’s Odesa after Moscow and Kyiv exchange drone and missile attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukranian local officials say two people died in a missile attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa. This came as Moscow and Kyiv exchanged drone and missile attacks. The Ukrainian air force said Sunday it shot down 10 of the 14 drones and one of the three missiles Russia launched overnight, while the rest hit the suburbs of Odesa. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said it downed 29 Ukrainian drones over western and southwestern regions, with no damage caused by the falling debris. The latest attacks came after Ukraine made a new call Saturday on the West to allow it to strike deeper into Russia.

