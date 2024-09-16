A union leader freed from prison vows to continue a strike against Cambodia’s’s biggest casino

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian union leader freed from prison after serving time for her part in a strike against the country’s biggest casino has vowed to continue the labor action until justice is done. Chhim Sithar was sentenced in connection with the strike against the NagaWorld casino, the longest such labor action in Cambodia’s history. It began in December 2021 to protest mass layoffs and alleged union-busting at the casino in the capital, Phnom Penh. NagaWorld in late 2021 had fired 373 employees during financial struggles related to the coronavirus pandemic. Some continue to protest, but the government says more than 200 have accepted compensation. Chhim Sithar told The Associated Press the struggle will continue until the workers get justice.

