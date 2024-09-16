Betting on elections threatens confidence in voting and should be banned, US agency says

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The federal government is warning that allowing people to bet on the outcome of U.S. elections poses too much of a risk to be allowed in the United States. A court filing warns that bad actors will try to manipulate the markets for these bets and threaten the already fragile confidence people have in the integrity of voting. The Commodities and Futures Trading Commission is trying to prevent New York company Kalshi from resuming its market for bets on the outcome of this fall’s congressional elections. Those bets are now suspended by an appellate court with no hearing scheduled.

