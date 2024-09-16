Child trapped between boulders for 9 hours rescued by firefighters in New Hampshire

WINDSOR, N.H. (AP) — A New Hamsphire fire chief says rescuers came to the aid of a child who became wedged between two boulders and was trapped for more than nine hours in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports the chief said the child, estimated to be 11 or 12, was pried out of the boulders in Windsor at about 3:15 a.m. Monday and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Windsor is about 30 miles west of Concord, the state capital. The boulders are near the Wediko School, a residential treatment center for boys in middle school and high school. Hillsborough Fire Department Chief Kenny Stafford said firefighters used ropes and a lubricant to rescue the child.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.