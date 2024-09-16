Delaware judge sets parameters for looming trial in Smartmatic defamation lawsuit against Newsmax

A Delaware judge has set several trial parameters in a defamation lawsuit pitting an electronic voting machine manufacturer targeted by allies of former President Donald Trump against a conservative news outlet that aired accusations of vote manipulation in the 2020 election. The judge on Monday also told attorneys for Smartmatic and cable network Newsmax to narrow their lists of potential witnesses ahead of a trial that is set to begin this month. Smartmatic says Newsmax program hosts and guests made false and defamatory statements in November and December 2020 implying that Smartmatic participated in rigging the results, and that its software was used to switch votes. Newsmax says it was simply reporting on newsworthy allegations being made by Trump and his supporters.

