Gov. Abbott: Tren de Aragua is a “deadly threat” to Texas and the United States

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is concerned the expansion of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua "could destabilize public safety in the United States, as well as in the state of Texas."

Abbott held a "border security announcement" in Houston this morning to address the gang's entry and expansion in the United States.

Recently, Tren de Aragua's presence in El Paso was noted in the County Attorney's shutdown of the Gateway Hotel, where gang members allegedly resided.

El Paso police officers were called out nearly 700 times over two years to investigate criminal activity at the condemned hotel in downtown El Paso.

Abbott said Tren de Aragua started as a prison gang in the state of Aragua, Venezuela, "and has now expanded to a transnational criminal organization."

"They are involved in the extortion, extortion, kidnappings, rape, assaults and sex trafficking of migrants," Texas Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw added. "We're requesting that our federal partners provide us information on the whereabouts of these Venezuelan migrants. It's very important because unfortunately, you're either a TDA member or a victim of TDA."