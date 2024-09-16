Judge rules Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name will stay on Wisconsin ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name will stay on the presidential ballot in the swing state of Wisconsin. Kennedy suspended his campaign in August and endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump. He’s now trying to get his name off the ballot in battleground states. Kennedy sued to get his name off Wisconsin’s ballot on Sept. 3 but Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke ruled Monday that he’ll stay on it. Wisconsin law doesn’t allow independent candidates to be removed from the ballot after they’ve submitted nomination papers unless they die.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.