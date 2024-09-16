On jury duty, David Letterman auditioned for a role he’s never gotten

NEW YORK (AP) — The longtime host of “The Late Show with David Letterman” made it to the final cuts before getting knocked off a jury about to hear a criminal trial involving cryptocurrency. Letterman, who stepped down from his show in 2015, was serving a stint on jury duty in Manhattan federal court Monday and came close to being picked for the first time for a jury. It was at the trial of a man charged with participating in a cryptocurrency fraud that caused over $10 million in losses to more than 20 victims. Letterman made it to a final round before being excused from the jury late in the day.

