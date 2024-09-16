Oregon Republicans ask governor to protect voter rolls after DMV registered noncitizens

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Oregon are asking Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek to ensure the integrity of the state’s voter rolls. Their letter to the governor came after state transportation officials acknowledged that some 300 noncitizens had been registered as voters since 2021. The mistake occurred in part because Oregon has allowed noncitizens to obtain driver’s licenses since 2019, and the state’s DMV automatically registers most people to vote when they obtain a license or ID. More than 3 million people are registered to vote in Oregon, meaning 300 or so who were mistakenly registered would represent a tiny fraction of potential voters. Kotek’s office didn’t immediately provide comment.

