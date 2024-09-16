Oregon tribe sues over federal agency plans to hold an offshore wind energy auction

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A tribe in Oregon whose culture is tied to the ocean is suing the U.S. government over an offshore wind energy auction. The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Friday. The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians say the environmental analysis underpinning the sale was too narrow. They argue it was based on a “predetermined political decision.” The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management had no comment Monday. The agency had previously finalized two areas for floating offshore wind farms along the Oregon coast. The lawsuit says little is known about potential impacts on fish habitat and marine mammals.

