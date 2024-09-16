Trial starts for Frenchman accused of unlawfully collecting military information in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — The trial of a French citizen arrested in Russia on charges of unlawfully collecting information on military issues started but was quickly adjourned for a month. Laurent Vinatier was arrested in Moscow in June and if convicted, he could face up to five years in prison. Vinatier had earlier admitted guilt, setting the stage for a fast-track trial without a detailed examination of evidence. On Monday, the judge quickly adjourned the hearing until Oct. 14 when prosecutors will declare the sentence they will seek. Vinatier’s arrest came as tensions flared between Moscow and Paris following President Emmanuel Macron’s comments about the possibility of deploying French troops in Ukraine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.