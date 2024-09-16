Tropical storm conditions expected for parts of the Carolinas as disturbance approaches coast
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical storm conditions are expected along a stretch of the U.S. Southeast seacoast and forecasters say the system bringing gusty winds, heavy rain and potential flooding is stronger. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm system is expected to reach the South Carolina coast Monday afternoon and then move inland across the Carolinas from Monday night through Wednesday. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, northward to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina. Forecasters say the chances of the system becoming a tropical or subtropical cyclone may have started to decrease since the area of low pressure seemed to have become less organized and it had about 12 hours before moving inland.