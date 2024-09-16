UN official says between 20 and 50 people have been killed in Papua New Guinea violence

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A United Nations official says between 20 and 50 people have been killed in violence among illegal miners in Papua New Guinea. The fighting started days ago and is continuing in the Porgera Valley, near the site of a landslide in May estimated to have killed more than 2,000 people, according to the South Pacific island nation’s government. The U.N.’s humanitarian adviser for Papua New Guinea, Mate Bagossy, says the death toll of at least 20 was based on information from community members and local authorities in Enga province in the nation’s mountainous inland. He says the fighting is continuing. He did not have information on the numbers wounded.

