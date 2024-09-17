4 people could face the death penalty after drug arrests on Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities said Tuesday that they have arrested six people on drug charges on the tourist island of Bali since July. Four could face execution under the country’s strict drug laws. Two Thai nationals were arrested upon arrival at Bali’s Ngurah Rai airport on Sept. 8 carrying ecstasy and methamphetamines, according to provincial anti-narcotics chief Rudy Ahmad Sudrajat. Police later arrested two Indonesians on accusations of ordering the drugs from Thailand. Authorities also announced the July arrests of two European men on drug charges.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.