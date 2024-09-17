A man accused of drugging his wife so dozens of men could rape her is testifying in French court
Associated Press
AVIGNON, France (AP) — A man accused of drugging his then-wife and inviting dozens of men to rape her over nearly a decade is testifying in court in southern France. The case has shocked the country and drawn new support for rape victims. Dominique Pélicot, now 71, faces 20 years in prison if convicted. He previously confessed to investigators. But his court testimony will be crucial for the panel of judges to decide on the fate of some 50 other men standing trial. They are all accused of raping Gisèle Pélicot. She has become a symbol of the fight against sexual violence in France.