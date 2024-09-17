A Mississippi Confederate monument covered for 4 years is moved

GRENADA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi town has taken down a Confederate monument that stood since 1910. The figure was wrapped in tarps the past four years, a symbol of enduring differences over how to commemorate the past. The Grenada City Council voted to move the monument in 2020, after Mississippi legislators retired the state flag with the Confederate battle emblem. A new Grenada mayor and city council took office in May. Last week, a crew removed the 20-foot stone structure. It is supposed to go behind a fire station. But a state lawmaker is threatening legal action. She says that place is inappropriate and the monument should be moved to a Confederate cemetery near the courthouse.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.