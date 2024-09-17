A Mississippi Confederate monument covered for 4 years is moved
Associated Press
GRENADA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi town has taken down a Confederate monument that stood since 1910. The figure was wrapped in tarps the past four years, a symbol of enduring differences over how to commemorate the past. The Grenada City Council voted to move the monument in 2020, after Mississippi legislators retired the state flag with the Confederate battle emblem. A new Grenada mayor and city council took office in May. Last week, a crew removed the 20-foot stone structure. It is supposed to go behind a fire station. But a state lawmaker is threatening legal action. She says that place is inappropriate and the monument should be moved to a Confederate cemetery near the courthouse.