After shooting at Georgia high school, students will return next week for half-days

ATLANTA (AP) — Students at Apalachee High School outside Atlanta will return to campus for half-days beginning next week. The announcement comes after a Sept. 4 shooting at the Winder school that killed four and injured nine others. The school will run with shortened periods and dismiss students at 12:40 p.m. That schedule will run through Oct. 4. Full-day classes will resume Oct. 14 after a weeklong fall break. Barrow County officials say the wing where the shooting took place will be closed for the rest of the academic year. For now, students taking social studies classes will be bused to another school building. Temporary buildings are planned for January.

