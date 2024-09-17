China says it tailed a US spy plane through the sensitive Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese warplanes tailed a U.S. military aircraft through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, China’s military said. The U.S. aircraft was a P-8A Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance plane, capable of conducting long-range anti-submarine warfare, according to a statement by the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command. The U.S. Navy didn’t immediately comment on the incident. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and bristles at other countries’ patrolling the body of water separating it from the island.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.