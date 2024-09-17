Facebook owner Meta bans Russia state media outlets over “foreign interference”

LONDON (AP) — Meta is banning Russia state media organization from its social media company platforms, alleging that the outlets used deceptive tactics to amplify Moscow’s propaganda. Meta owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. It said in a statement late Monday that it will roll out the ban over the next few days, in a fresh escalation of its efforts to counter Russia’s covert influence operations. Meta said it’s expanding its “ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets: Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities, which are now banned from its apps globally for foreign interference activity.” The announcement drew a rebuke from the Kremlin on Tuesday.

