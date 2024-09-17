Georgian parliament approves anti-LGBTQ legislation, echoing measures in Russia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia’s parliament has approved draft legislation curtailing LGBTQ+ rights, echoing laws adopted in neighboring Russia. The bill, introduced by the ruling party Georgian Dream earlier this year, includes bans on same-sex marriages, adoption by same-sex couples, gender-affirming care, public endorsement of same-sex relations, and depiction of same-sex relations in the media. Russian authorities have banned public endorsement of “nontraditional sexual relations” as well as gender-affirming care. The Georgian initiative is similar to another law critics denounced as borrowed from Moscow’s playbook — the “foreign influence” law. It ignited weeks of protests and was widely criticized as threatening democratic freedoms and jeopardizing Georgia’s chances of joining the European Union.

