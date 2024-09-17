March for Bolivia’s ex-President Morales turns violent, as political crisis escalates

CARACOLLO, Bolivia (AP) — Thousands of anti-government demonstrators marching in support of Bolivia’s former socialist President Evo Morales were clashing with counterprotesters blocking their way, a stark sign of an escalating power struggle in the volatile Andean nation. In his most brazen show of force yet against current President Luis Arce, former President Morales sent word to his followers to mobilize what he called a “March to Save Bolivia,” a 190 kilometer (118 mile)-trek from a small village to the capital of La Paz denouncing the government of his protege-turned-bitter rival. The march began peacefully Tuesday morning but it turned violent hours later when hundreds of counterprotesters, armed with tear gas bombs, stones and firecrackers, rushed to confront the 10,000 marchers.

