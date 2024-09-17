Radio Nikki: Haley launching a weekly SiriusXM radio talk show at least through January

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikki Haley says she’s launching a weekly talk show on SiriusXM satellite radio starting next week. The last Republican opponent of Donald Trump who was left standing in the GOP nomination fight will interview guests, take calls, and talk policy and maybe a little Clemson football on her show. She also hopes to take away some of the predictability that’s present in partisan media. The former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor said her aides have begun talking to Trump’s team in the past two weeks about making campaign appearances, but nothing has been set.

