The Masters adds two hours of weekend coverage on Paramount+

The Masters and CBS are expanding weekend coverage by five hours from Augusta National. The club says the Saturday telecast will start an hour earlier at 2 p.m. The big change is that CBS will provide coverage from noon to 2 p.m. exclusively on its streaming service Paramount+. This is the first time Paramount+ has offered exclusive content from golf. That brings to 23 hours of live coverage from the Masters. That’s on top of the expansive digital offerings CBS produces for The Masters app. Augusta National also has added Bank of America as a fourth high-level corporate sponsor.

