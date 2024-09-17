Wildfires in Portugal blamed for three deaths as Europe sends aircraft to help

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Five thousand firefighters are struggling to contain multiple wildfires raging across northern Portugal that are blamed for causing three deaths and forcing an unknown number of residents to flee their homes. Some 100 fires reported by national authorities have stretched the firefighting brigades. Authorities say one civilian has died from burns and another from cardiac arrested. Among the hardest hit areas is the district of Aveiro, where a firefighter died from an unspecified illness while working. European Union co-members Spain, France, Italy and Greece have committed to sending water-dumping aircraft to help.

