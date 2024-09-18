A body is found near the site of the deadly interstate shooting in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have found a body near the Kentucky site where a gunman opened fire on an interstate highway, hitting a dozen vehicles and wounding five people. Investigators are working to identify the body. State police Master Trooper Scottie Pennington made the announcement Wednesday. He said the body was located in the vicinity of the Interstate 75 exit where the Sept. 7 shooting occurred near London. Police did not provide other details about the discovery. The shooting put residents on edge, and many took extra precautions with the gunman still at large. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Couch.

