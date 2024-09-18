North Korea’s Kim supervises tests of 2 types of missiles and calls for stronger military

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has supervised successful tests of two types of missiles as he ordered officials to bolster up his country’s military capabilities to repel U.S.-led threats. The tests were apparent references to the multiple missile launches that neighboring countries said North Korea performed off its east coast on Wednesday, extending its run of weapons display as confrontations with the U.S. and South Korea escalate. State media said Thursday that Kim oversaw the launch of the North’s newly built Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 ballistic missile tipped with a dummy “4.5-ton super-large conventional warhead.” Kim also guided the launch of an improved “strategic” cruise missile, a word implying the weapons were developed to carry nuclear warheads.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.