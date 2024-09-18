Pakistan police arrest key suspect in gang rape of a woman polio worker

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have arrested the key suspect in the gang rape of a woman polio worker who was assaulted by three men during last week’s vaccination campaign. Two other suspects in the case are still at large. A local police official said on Wednesday that the suspect, who was identified as Ahmad Jakhrani, was arrested overnight. A local police chief was fired for negligence following the attack in Jacobabad, a district in the southern Sindh province. The woman’s husband was also arrested for kicking her out of their home and threatening to kill her after the assault because of allegedly tarnishing the family’s honor by being raped.

