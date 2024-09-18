Residents of Springfield, Ohio, hunker down and pray for a political firestorm to blow over
Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — In the quiet corners of Springfield, Ohio — out of sight of the drumbeat of politicians, journalists, troopers and newly installed security cameras — people are attempting to carry on. Between the morning bomb sweeps of Springfield’s schools and the near daily afternoon media briefings, a hush comes over the city that residents say is uncanny, haunting even. They’re dismayed at being transformed overnight into a target for the nation’s vitriol. Residents say people are hunkered down and hoping the attention sparked by former President Donald Trump spreading unsubstantiated rumors about the city’s legal Haitian immigrants eating house pets during last week’s presidential debate will blow over.