Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs returns key to New York City in response to video of him attacking singer Cassie

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has returned his key to New York City after a request from Mayor Eric Adams in response to the release of a video showing the music mogul attacking R&B singer Cassie. The mayor’s office on Saturday confirmed Combs returned the key after Adams sent letters to the embattled musician on June 4 asking for it to be sent back to City Hall. Combs’ career has been derailed by numerous accusations of sexual abuse. In May, CNN aired security video of Combs attacking Cassie in a hotel hallway in Los Angeles in 2016. Combs has said he is “truly sorry” for the attack on Cassie.

