Skip to Content
News

Unidentified gunmen kill high-ranking migration official in one of Haiti’s biggest cities

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:38 AM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A high-ranking official with Haiti’s National Office of Migration has been killed in the north coastal city of Cap-Haitien. A reporter with Radio Caraïbes who was at the scene said  Kerwin Augustin, a regional representative who oversaw Haiti’s northern region, was shot near his house on Wednesday and died at a hospital.  The radio reported that Augustin was shot by unidentified people aboard a motorcycle. It wasn’t immediately clear why he was killed. No one has been arrested. High-profile killings are unusual in Cap-Haitien. It is relatively safe compared with the capital, Port-au-Prince, which is largely controlled by gangs.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content