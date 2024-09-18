Unidentified gunmen kill high-ranking migration official in one of Haiti’s biggest cities

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A high-ranking official with Haiti’s National Office of Migration has been killed in the north coastal city of Cap-Haitien. A reporter with Radio Caraïbes who was at the scene said Kerwin Augustin, a regional representative who oversaw Haiti’s northern region, was shot near his house on Wednesday and died at a hospital. The radio reported that Augustin was shot by unidentified people aboard a motorcycle. It wasn’t immediately clear why he was killed. No one has been arrested. High-profile killings are unusual in Cap-Haitien. It is relatively safe compared with the capital, Port-au-Prince, which is largely controlled by gangs.

