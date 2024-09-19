Skip to Content
A new genetic analysis of animals in the Wuhan market in 2019 may help find COVID-19’s origin

Published 10:47 AM

LONDON (AP) — Scientists searching for the origins of COVID-19 have zeroed in on a short list of animals that possibly helped spread it to people. Researchers analyzed genetic material gathered from the Chinese market where the first outbreak was detected and identified sub-populations of racoon dogs, civet cats and bamboo rats that may have been infected when brought to a market in Wuhan, China in late November 2019. While the research, published Thursday, bolsters the case that COVID-19 emerged from animals, it does not resolve the polarized debate over whether the virus instead emerged from a lab.

