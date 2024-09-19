Alaska man charged with sending graphic threats to kill Supreme Court justices
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Alaska man accused of sending graphic threats to injure and kill six Supreme Court justices and some of their family members has been indicted on federal charges. Authorities said Thursday that 76-year-old Panos Anastasiou is accused of sending more than 465 messages through a public court website, including graphic threats of assassination and torture coupled with racist and homophobic rhetoric. The indictment does not specify which justices were targeted. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Anastasiou made the threats as retaliation for decisions he disagreed with. A defense attorney did not immediately respond to a messages seeking comment.