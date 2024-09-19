An NYC laundromat stabbing suspect is fatally shot by state troopers

HIGHLAND MILLS, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a suspect in a stabbing at a Brooklyn laundromat was fatally shot by state troopers after he crashed a stolen car. Police say Ali Ali stabbed a worker at a laundromat in the Bath Beach neighborhood several times on the face and neck on Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The laundromat’s owner told NBC New York that the stabber was irate because his laundry wasn’t ready. Police say the same man crashed a stolen car on the New York State Thruway on Wednesday. He was shot to death by a New York state trooper following a confrontation.

