Bank of England widely expected to hold interest rates despite big US Fed cut

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged later Thursday despite a big cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve, its first since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic more than four years ago. Most economists think that a majority of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee, will opt to keep the bank’s main interest rate unchanged at 5% amid ongoing concerns about inflation, particularly the elevated levels in the crucial services sector, which accounts for around 80% of the British economy. The Bank of England is widely expected to reduce borrowing costs again at its next meeting in November, especially as it will have details of the government’s budget on Oct. 30.

