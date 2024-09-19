Happy 50th ‘SNL!’ Here’s a look back at the show’s very first cast
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Happy 50th “SNL!” The NBC sketch comedy mainstay “Saturday Night Live” begins its 50th season Sept. 28. Over the decades, some seasons were better than others. But from the very start, “SNL” produced breakout stars. Of the original seven so-called Not Ready for Prime Time Players, John Belushi and Gilda Radner have died. Chevy Chase went on to do films. Laraine Newman keeps busy with voice work. Dan Aykroyd just put out an audio documentary about The Blues Brothers. Jane Curtin won Emmys for her TV show “Kate & Allie.” And Garrett Morris has a string of film and TV credits.