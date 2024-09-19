Huge python grabs Thai woman in her kitchen, squeezes her two hours before she can be freed

BANGKOK (AP) — A 64-year-old woman was preparing to do her evening dishes at her home outside Bangkok when she felt a sharp pain in her thigh and looked down to see a huge python taking hold of her. The four-to-five-meter-long (13-to-16-foot-long) python coiled itself around her torso, squeezing her down to the floor of her kitchen. “I grabbed it by the head, but it wouldn’t release me,” she said. “It only tightened.” Pythons are non-venomous constrictors, which kill their prey by gradually squeezing the breath out of it. Rescuers were able to free her after about two hours.

