In-person voting for the US presidential contest is about to start as Election Day closes in

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In-person voting for the 2024 U.S. presidential election begins Friday in three states — Virginia, South Dakota and Minnesota, the home state of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. The first ballots being cast in person come with just over six weeks left before Election Day on Nov. 5. About a dozen more states will follow with early in-person voting by mid-October. Across the country, local election directors are beefing up their security to keep their workers and polling places safe while also ensuring that ballots and voting procedures won’t be tampered with. Most election officials are expecting high turnout through the final day of voting in November.

