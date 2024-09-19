Jimmy Carter receives Holbrooke award from Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation

NEW YORK (AP) — Less than two weeks before his 100th birthday, former President Jimmy Carter is receiving an award from the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation. The foundation announced Thursday that Carter had won the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, named for the late diplomat. In 2002, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his human rights advocacy and for brokering such agreements as the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel. The Dayton Prize is given for “peaceful activism through the written and spoken word.” Carter’s grandson, Jason Carter, will accept the Dayton prize on his behalf.

